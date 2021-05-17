$780.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce sales of $780.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.50 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $590.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $132.29 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

