CIBC Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$44.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

AND stock opened at C$37.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.03. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$29.26 and a 1-year high of C$50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$86.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

