$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 34,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.