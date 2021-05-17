Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genasys in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Genasys alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Genasys stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.