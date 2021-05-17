Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Issued By William Blair

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intuit in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.20. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $417.26 on Monday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.08 and a 200 day moving average of $380.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.