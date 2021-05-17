Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akouos in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akouos in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $12.40 on Monday. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 63.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akouos in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

