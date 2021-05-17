Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SHEN stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

