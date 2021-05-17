Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research note issued on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

TNL stock opened at $66.13 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $54,927,000.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

