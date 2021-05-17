Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on VWDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.8387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

