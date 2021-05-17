Zacks Investment Research Lowers SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.27.

SWI opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.