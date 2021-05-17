Berenberg Bank Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LXS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.20 ($79.06).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €62.74 and a 200 day moving average of €60.54. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

