Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.410-2.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.

NYSE:SEM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 351,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,701. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEM. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

