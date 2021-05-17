Copart (CPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPRT opened at $124.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

