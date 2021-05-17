Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCC. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NCC Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.40).

NCC opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.85) on Friday. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.21 ($4.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.33. The stock has a market cap of £827.49 million and a PE ratio of 65.44.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

