Lufax (NYSE:LU) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LU. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rowe began coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25. Lufax has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $64,237,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

