SVB Leerink Cuts 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Price Target to $65.00

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of MASS opened at $36.83 on Friday. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 908 Devices
908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.
