SVB Leerink Cuts 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Price Target to $65.00

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of MASS opened at $36.83 on Friday. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.