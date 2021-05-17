Nord/LB Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €29.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UN01. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.96 ($34.07).

UN01 opened at €30.96 ($36.42) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. Uniper has a 52 week low of €24.32 ($28.61) and a 52 week high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

