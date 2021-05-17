Head to Head Contrast: Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) & SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and SOHO China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus price target of $15.86, suggesting a potential downside of 13.31%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than SOHO China.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners -17.60% -2.24% -0.86% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and SOHO China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $7.60 billion 1.04 $1.05 billion N/A N/A SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats SOHO China on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

