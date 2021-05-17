Bank of Montreal to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

BMO stock opened at $99.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.