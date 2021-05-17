Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post sales of $275.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.36 million and the highest is $285.30 million. Alkermes posted sales of $247.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

ALKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ALKS opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,260. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,332,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

