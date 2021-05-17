Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $8,016,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $131.80 on Monday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $65.62 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

