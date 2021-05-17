Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $9.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CM. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

CM opened at $109.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $109.74.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 732,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 105,361 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 90,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

