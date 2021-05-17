fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FUBO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

NYSE FUBO opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.