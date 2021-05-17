BWS Financial Comments on The Howard Hughes Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Howard Hughes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $104.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,472,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 98,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,234,000 after buying an additional 81,067 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,446,000 after buying an additional 89,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after buying an additional 225,914 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

