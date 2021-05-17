Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.45.

TSE:TOT opened at C$3.87 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.61 and a 12-month high of C$4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.42.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$83.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 81,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,159.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$327,159.33. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 183,880 shares of company stock worth $736,571.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

