CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for TransAlta (TSE:TA)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$11.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$12.51.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -13.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Insiders acquired a total of 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 over the last quarter.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

