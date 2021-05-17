Shake Shack (SHAK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) recently:

5/13/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Shake Shack had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/25/2021 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/18/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $99.00 to $105.00.

3/18/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $99.00 to $105.00.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

