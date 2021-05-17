JD.com (JD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) will release its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect JD.com to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JD.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com comprises 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.