So-Young International (SY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

SY stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.62 million, a PE ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on SY. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

