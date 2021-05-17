So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter.

SY opened at $8.64 on Monday. So-Young International has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $934.62 million, a P/E ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

