Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to “Hold”

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RWEOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $39.14 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

