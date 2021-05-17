Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GERN. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.43 on Friday. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Geron by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Geron by 59.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Geron by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Geron by 17.8% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Geron by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

