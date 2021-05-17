IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

