Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) versus Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Head-To-Head Review

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.8% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants -42.94% 5.43% 1.57% Ark Restaurants -4.40% -11.75% -3.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Ark Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $512.95 million 0.73 -$118.29 million $0.47 21.79 Ark Restaurants $106.49 million 0.64 -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Ark Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Del Taco Restaurants.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Del Taco Restaurants and Ark Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats Ark Restaurants on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.