WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Financial Contrast

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WW International and PhoneX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.41 billion 1.84 $119.62 million $1.79 20.84 PhoneX $67.72 million 0.15 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX.

Volatility & Risk

WW International has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WW International and PhoneX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 0 3 8 0 2.73 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

WW International presently has a consensus target price of $36.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given WW International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WW International is more favorable than PhoneX.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WW International beats PhoneX on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners and publishing. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

