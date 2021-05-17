Raymond James Analysts Give Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) a C$61.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$57.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$42.22 and a 52 week high of C$57.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

