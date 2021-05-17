Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BPY.UN opened at C$22.14 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$12.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.23.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Property Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.