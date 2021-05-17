Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BPY.UN opened at C$22.14 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$12.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Property Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

