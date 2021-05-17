Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$11.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective increased by Laurentian from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$525.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.28. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.24 and a one year high of C$9.96.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

