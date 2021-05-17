Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.93 Million

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post sales of $450.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.60 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $510.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.