Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Repro Med Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $182.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.30. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Repro Med Systems by 744.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 177,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 159,316 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

