Altius Minerals Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ALS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$17.16 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.81 and a 52-week high of C$19.15. The stock has a market cap of C$711.42 million and a P/E ratio of -26.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.