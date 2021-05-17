1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $32.76 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -18.20.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

