Zacks Investment Research Lowers Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Murata Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

MRAAY stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.