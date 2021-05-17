Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 41.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,774 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nintendo by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Nintendo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

