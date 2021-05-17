Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “
OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
