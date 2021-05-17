Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

