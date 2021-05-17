Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $522.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $165,117.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,294.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.