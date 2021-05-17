Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $826.10 million-$830.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.88 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.52. 135,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,763. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

