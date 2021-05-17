Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

