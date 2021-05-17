Eagle Point Income (EIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

