Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Shares of MOG/A stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96.

Get Moog alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.